Activists unite to push for women’s reservation Bill

Actors from Hindi, English and Tamil cinema have been beseeching Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on social media the past few days with their most memorable dialogues to push for 33% reservation for women in Parliament, though only in memes.

A people’s collective called Shakti has unleashed the combined might of Tamil Actor Rajnikanth along with famous Bollywood characters like Gabbar Singh (aka Amjad Khan in ‘Sholay’), Mogambo (aka Amrish Puri in 'Mr India'), through various memes on Twitter to appeal to Mr Prasad to fulfill the promise made by the BJP in its manifesto, which said that the Party was committed to “33% reservation in Parliament and State Assemblies through a constitutional amendment.”

Even real-life heroes like Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to land on moon, and eminent personalities like architect Pradeep Sachdeva, India's fisrt transgender HR person Madhumita Gomathinayagam, gender rights expert Dr Pam Rajput, have written to the Law Minister to introduce the Bill during the inaugural session of Parliament which convenes next week. They are among 270 individuals and organisations that have endorsed the letter.

“This election has seen more women voters than ever before, equalling the percentages of the male voters, and awarding your party a clear majority. We ask the newly elected government to represent this mandate by giving women a greater voice. While there have been multiple false starts on this bill, you can make history by seeing it through successfully,” reads the letter.

Both the letter and the memes are part of an ongoing campaign launched by Shakti last December where they urged MPs to support the Women’s Reservation Bill, exhorted political parties to give more tickets to women as well as requested the Election Commission to make this mandatory during the run up to elections. While the polls were underway, live interviews were conducted with some women candidates to help them reach out to a wider audience.