Activist’s ‘toolkit’ case: police tell Delhi High Court info not leaked to media

Disha Ravi complains in plea investigation material, data were telecast and reproduced in media

The Delhi Police on Thursday reiterated before the Delhi High Court that it did not leak to the media information related to its probe against climate change activist Disha Ravi, who allegedly shared a ‘toolkit’ on social media in connection with the ongoing farmers’ protest against three farm laws.

In an affidavit, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell Unit) of the Special Cell said the “allegation of the petitioner [Ms. Ravi] that the subject information [chats of the petitioner] has been leaked by the respondent no 1 (police), is false and factually incorrect”.

The police said no information or document forming part of the case file, including the subject chats, have been shared with any media house or individual except the information communicated officially through press briefing or broadcast, which was a matter of record.

The submission came in response to a petition filed by Ms. Ravi, who complained that investigation material, data, including messages attributed to her, were being telecast and reproduced in the media.

Ms. Ravi apprehends that the same have been leaked by the investigating agency to the media. She has sought protection against ‘violation’ of her privacy and her right to a fair trial.

‘Media trial’

The petition stated that Ms. Disha “is severely aggrieved and prejudiced by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by the Respondent No. 1 [Special Cell, Delhi Police] and several media houses...on the basis of leaked investigative matter”.

On February 19, the court ordered the police to ensure that there was no leakage of any documents relating to the investigation into the FIR against Ms. Ravi. It, however, said the police could conduct press briefings in relation to the case “as per law” so long as no rights of Ms. Disha were violated.

The court has listed the case for hearing on September 27.

The 22-year-old Ms. Disha was arrested in Bengaluru on February 13, 2021, and brought to the capital. She was granted bail by a local court on February 23.