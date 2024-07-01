ADVERTISEMENT

Activist Medha Patkar sentenced to five months jail in defamation case

Updated - July 01, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Published - July 01, 2024 04:46 pm IST

V.K. Saxena, who at the time was the president of the National Council for Civil Liberties, an NGO, had filed the defamation case against Medha Patkar in 2001

PTI

Social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Medha Patkar. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A Delhi court on July 1 sentenced social activist and Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar to five months of imprisonment in a more than two-decade-old criminal defamation case lodged against her by Vinai Kumar Saxena, the present Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Raghav Sharma also imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on Ms. Patkar.

The court sentenced Ms. Patkar after considering the evidence before it and the fact that the case went on for over two decades.

However, the court suspended the sentence for one month to enable Mr. Patkar to file an appeal against the order.

Rejecting Ms. Patkar’s prayer to release her on the condition of probation, the Judge said, “Considering the facts...damages, age and ailment (of the accused), I am not inclined to give excessive punishment.” The offence entailed a maximum punishment of simple imprisonment of up to two years or fine or both.

On May 24, the court had observed that Ms. Patkar’s statements calling Mr. Saxena a “coward” and alleging his involvement in hawala transactions were not only defamatory per se but also crafted to incite negative perceptions about him.

Also, the accusation that the complainant was “mortgaging” the people of Gujarat and their resources to foreign interests was a direct attack on his integrity and public service, it had said.

The arguments on sentencing were completed on May 30, following which the judgment on the quantum of sentence was reserved on June 7.

Ms. Patkar and Mr. Saxena have been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

Mr. Saxena, who then headed an Ahmedabad-based NGO named ‘Council for Civil Liberties’, had also filed two cases against Ms. Patkar in 2001 for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement.

