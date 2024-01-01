ADVERTISEMENT

Active Covid cases in India rise to 4,394

January 01, 2024 03:35 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - New Delhi

Three new fatalities due to Covid - two from Kerala and one from Tamil Nadu - have been reported in a span of 24 hours

PTI

People wearing face masks as a precautionary measure after cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

India has logged 636 new cases of COVID-19, while the number of active cases of the infection have increased to 4,394, the Health Ministry said on january 1.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5 last year, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

Also Read: No need for panic about JN.1 virus spread, says Union Minister

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to the Ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

