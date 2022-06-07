Active COVID-19 cases in India rise to 26,976

A healthcare worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Mumbai. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 07, 2022 10:00 IST

COVID-19 death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities

India added 3,714 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,85,049, while the active cases increased to 26,976, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 7.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,708 with seven fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.72%, the Ministry said.

An increase of 1,194 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.