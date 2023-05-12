HamberMenu
Active Covid cases in India dip to 18,009

The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections

May 12, 2023 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19, in Mumbai.

A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19, in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: ANI

India has recorded 1,580 fresh Covid infections, while the active cases have come down to 18,009 from 19,613, according to the Union Health Ministry data on May 12.

The country's tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 4.49 crore (4,49,76,599).

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,753 with 12 fatalities which include those reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The active cases comprise 0.04% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.77%, the Ministry said, adding the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,28,417, while the case fatality rate was at 1.18%.

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

