Active Covid cases in country recorded at 4,423

January 04, 2024 12:04 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

The new fatalities one each from Kerala and Karnataka were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am

PTI

image used for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI

India saw a single-day rise of 760 new cases of COVID while two more people succumbed to the viral disease, the Health Ministry said on January 4.

The number of active cases of the infection has been recorded at 4,423, it said.

The new fatalities one each from Kerala and Karnataka were reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Ministry's data updated at 8 a.m.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases have again gone up after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

The daily numbers were in lakhs at the peak of the pandemic, which began in early 2020 and has seen more than 4.5 crore people getting infected and over 5.3 lakh deaths in about four years since then across the country.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease stands at over 4.4 crore with a national recovery rate of 98.81%, according to the Ministry's website.

According to the website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccines have so far been administered in the country.

