HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Active Covid cases in country dip to 4,709

The death toll has increased to 5,31,866 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated

May 29, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, in Gurugram. File

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test, in Gurugram. File | Photo Credit: PTI

India has logged 310 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 4,709 from 4,972, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 29.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,866 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,054). The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,479 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

India / Coronavirus

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.