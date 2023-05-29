Active Covid cases in country dip to 4,709

May 29, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - NEW DELHI

India has logged 310 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 4,709 from 4,972, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 29.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,866 with two deaths, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,90,054). The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,53,479 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.