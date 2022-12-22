  1. EPaper
Active Covid cases in country dip to 3,402

The active COVID-19 cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

December 22, 2022 09:58 am | Updated 09:58 am IST - NEW DELHI

PTI
NEW DELHI, 05/05/2022: A healthcare worker collecting nasal swab sample of a man for RT-PCR test of corona virus, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. | File Photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

India logged 185 new coronavirus infections, while the  active cases declined to 3,402, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,76,515). The death toll stands at 5,30,681 with one fatality being reported from Delhi in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry website.

A decrease of six cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,42,432, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.03 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It had crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

