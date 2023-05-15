HamberMenu
Active Covid cases in country decline to 14,493

The death toll has increased to 5,31,778 with eight deaths which includes four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

May 15, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
India has logged 801 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 14,493 from 15,515.

India has logged 801 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 14,493 from 15,515. | Representative image | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ

India has logged 801 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 14,493 from 15,515, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,778 with eight deaths which includes four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,81,475).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,35,204 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

