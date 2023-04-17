ADVERTISEMENT

Active Covid cases in country climb to 60,313

April 17, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - New Delhi

The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.

PTI

India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 60,313 on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India recorded 9,111 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 60,313, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 5,31,141 with 27 deaths.

While six deaths were reported from Gujarat, four were from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Rajasthan, two from Maharashtra, one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and three reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,27,226).

Explained | What are the problems with India’s clinical trials registry? 

The daily positivity was recorded at 8.40 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.94 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,35,772 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US