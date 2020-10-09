Active COVID-19 cases fall below 9 lakh for first time after a month: Health Ministry

The declining trend of the percentage active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases, it says

After a month, for the first time, active COVID-19 cases fell below the 9 lakh mark in the country. It registered 8.93 lakh active cases on Friday, after registering 8.97 lakh on September 9, said the Health Ministry in a release.

“Presently, the active cases stand at 8,93,592 and comprise 12.94% of the total positive cases of the country, demonstrating a steady falling percentage of the total cases. The declining trend of the percentage active cases is commensurately supported by the rising percentage of recovered cases. The total recovered cases stand at 59,06,069. The gap between recovered cases and active cases has crossed 50 lakh (50,12,477)”, said the Ministry.

It noted that 78,365 persons have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, whereas the new confirmed cases stood at 70,496. As per data released by the Ministry -- 75% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs viz. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh.

“Maharashtra alone has contributed the maximum, with more than 15,000 single day recovery, and 70,496 new confirmed cases were recorded in last 24 hours. 78% of the new cases are from reported 10 States and UTs. Maharashtra continues to be the State reporting a very high number of new cases, with more than 13,000 cases, followed by Karnataka, with more than 10,000 cases,’’ said the Ministry.

India also reported 964 case fatalities in the past 24 hours, and of these, nearly 82% are concentrated in 10 States/UT, with more than 37% of new fatalities reported from Maharashtra (358 deaths).