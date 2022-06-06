Active COVID-19 cases rise to 25,782

A health worker administering COVID-19 vaccine to a student during a door-to-door campaign in Guwahati on June 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 06, 2022 19:19 IST

Country records 4,518 new cases, nine deaths

India logged 4,518 new coronavirus infections in the 24 hours up to 8 a.m. on Monday, taking the active case tally to 25,782, shows the updated Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,701 with nine fresh fatalities.

The active cases went up by 1,730 cases. They comprise 0.06% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.73%, the Ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was 1.62%, while the weekly positivity rate was 0.91%, according to the Ministry. The case fatality rate was 1.22%.

Four new fatalities are from Kerala, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Maharashtra, Karnataka and West Bengal.