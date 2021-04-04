National

Active COVID-19 cases rise by 32,688

A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a shopping mall in Mumbai, April 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

India’s active COVID-19 caseload rose by 32,688 over the last 24 hours bringing it to nearly 700,000.

This brings India’s total number of confirmed cases so far to 12.5 million infections. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for three-fourth of the total active cases in the country, with Maharashtra alone accounting for nearly half, according to morning figures from the Health Ministry on Sunday.

There were 93,249 new daily cases registered in the last 24 hours. Of these, 80.96% are from eight States Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 49,447. This is followed by Chhattisgarh with 5,818 cases while Karnataka reported 4,373. In September, 2020, India's new daily cases touched 97,000 before registering a decline.

There were 534 deaths reported in the last 24 hours with eight States accounting for 85% of them.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stood at 75.9 million (through 1.2 million sessions) as on Sunday morning, according to statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These include 8.9 million Health Care Workers (1st dose), 5.3 million HCWs (2nd dose), 9.6 million Front Line Workers (1st dose) and 4 million FLWs (2nd dose) and 47 million (1st dose) and 8.2 lakh (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged more than 45 years.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

TN Assembly polls | Three postal ballot papers, pamphlets of PMK seized near Kallakurichi

28 shops gutted after fire breaks out in market in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Assam Assembly elections | Congress demands suspension of poll in Tamulpur seat after BPF candidate joins BJP

GST to be levied on underlying goods/services in gift vouchers, rules AAAR

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha visits hospital to enquire about Farooq Abdullah’s health

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, J&K schools for students up to Class 9 to remain shut till Apr 18

Take custody of Mukhtar Ansari by April 8: Punjab to U.P. govt.

SC order on interest waiver: PSU Banks may have to take ₹2,000 crore hit

Coronavirus | India records this year's biggest single-day jump of 93,249 COVID-19 cases

Sukma encounter: 21 security personnel missing, says Chhattisgarh DGP

Morning Digest | No fresh vaccine registration for frontline workers, police claim that alleged PFI men got funds to stoke riots in UP's Hathras, and more

‘BJP, YSRCP cheated people on SCS’

Electric scrap destroyed in Gunadala sub-station fire

Coronavirus | More than 7.44 crore vaccine doses administered

Ensure 180 plus seats for DMK-led front, says P. Chidambaram

BJP, AIADMK are not on same page on Enayam Port project, says DMK chief

Coronavirus | Mumbai airport to levy ₹1,000 fine for protocol violation

Case booked against three DMK leaders for making derogatory remarks against women while campaigning

Ex-J&K Bank chairman held in “illegal allotment case” in Srinagar
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 4, 2021 1:19:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/active-covid-19-cases-rise-by-32688/article34236772.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY