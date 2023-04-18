ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in India rise to 61,233

April 18, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - New Delhi

PTI

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in Jammu on April 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has recorded 7,633 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 61,233, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 18.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,152 with 11 deaths.

While four deaths were reported from Delhi, one each was reported from Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab while four fatalities were reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,34,859).

The active cases now comprise 0.14% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.68%, the Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,42,474 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

CONNECT WITH US