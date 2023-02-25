ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in India rise to 2,090

February 25, 2023 10:13 am | Updated 10:13 am IST - New Delh

India on Saturday reported 180 new cases, according to the Union Health Ministry

Image for representational purpose only. File. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

i India reported 180 new cases of coronavirus infections while the active caseload increased to 2,090, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on February 25.

The death toll stands at 5,30,764, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,799).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, according to the Union Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,52,945) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%

According to the Ministry website, 220.63 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

