Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to 1,653

June 24, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - New Delhi

India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 55 in a day while active cases declined to 1,653 from 1,712

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

India's COVID-19 infection tally rose by 55 in a day while active cases declined to 1,653 from 1,712 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 24. The death toll was recorded at 5,31,903 with one fatality reported in Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The tally of COVID-19 cases was recorded at 4.49 crore. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,316, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. 

According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

