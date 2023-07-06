ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in India dip to 1,452

July 06, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - New Delhi

Only 42 new cases, death toll stands at 5,31,910, with 98.8% recovery rate nationwide.

PTI

A nurse prepares a vaccine shot. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India has logged 42 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,452, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on 6th July.

The death toll stood at 5,31,910, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,449) and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the Health Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,087 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the Health Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

