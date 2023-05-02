ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in India decrease to 44,175

May 02, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

India has logged 3,325 new coronavirus infections.

PTI

A beneficiary shows a COVID-19 vaccination after being administered with a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for senior citizens against Coronavirus, in Mumbai recently. | Photo Credit: ANI

India has logged 3,325 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 44,175 from 47,246, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,564 with 17 deaths, which includes seven reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Around 99% recovery rate

The Covid-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,52,996) The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,43,77,257 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. 

According to the Home Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

