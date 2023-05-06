HamberMenu
Active COVID-19 cases in India decrease to 30,041

The death toll has increased to 5,31,659 with 17 fatalities, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

May 06, 2023 10:35 am | Updated 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19, in Mumbai. File

A healthcare worker administers a dose of iNCOVACC, an intranasal vaccine as a booster dose for a senior citizen against COVID-19, in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: ANI

India recorded 2,961 COVID-19 infections in a day while active cases dipped to 30,041 from 33,232 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on May 6.

Following the new cases, the country's COVID-19 infection tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,67,250).

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,05,550 and active cases now comprise 0.07% of the total infections.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75% while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%, the Ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

