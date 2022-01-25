Active COVID-19 cases in India cross 22.3 lakh mark on January 25, 2022

The country recorded 2.74 new cases; Kerala recorded most deaths at 154

India recorded 2,74,709 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total number of infections has reached 3.98 crore, and the number of active cases have crossed the 22.3 lakh mark.

The figures are based on the State bulletins released until 8.50 p.m. on Tuesday. However, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chattisgarh, Sikkim, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Jharkhand and Lakshadweep had not yet released data for the day.

Kerala recorded 55,475 infections on Tuesday, followed by Karnataka (41,400) and Maharashtra (33,914).

On Tuesday, 611 deaths were recorded in India, considerably higher than the average levels recorded in the last week. The total number of recorded fatalities has reached 4,90,478.

Kerala reported the most deaths with 154 fatalities (84 were from a backlog), followed by Maharashtra (86) and Karnataka recorded 52 deaths.

On Monday, 16.4 lakh tests were conducted (the results for which were made available on Tuesday). The test positivity rate (the number of cases detected per 100 tests) was 16.6%.

As of Tuesday, 91.7% of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least one dose, while 67.9% have received both doses. In the 15-17 age cohort, 58.7% of the population have received their first dose. Altogether, 93,41,96,331 first doses, 69,21,32,594 second doses, and 89,96,415 booster doses have been administered across the Country.

Andhra Pradesh reported 12 deaths due to COVID-19 and 13,819 fresh cases in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,561 and 22,08,955 respectively and the number of active cases reached 1,01,396 for the first time in 229 days since June 10. On December 28, the State had only 1,024 active cases, the lowest since second wave and in less than a month it reached one lakh. About 26,325 patients recovered during the same period.

During the past day, as many as 5,716 patients have recovered. The test positivity rate of the 46,929 samples tested in the past day was 29.4%.

Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported two deaths each in the past day while Prakasam and West Godavari districts reported one death each. During the past week 47 deaths were reported in the State.

Visakhapatnam reported 1,988 fresh cases in the past day. It was followed by Prakasam (1,589), Guntur (1,422), Anantapur (1,345), Nellore (1,305), Kurnool (1,255), Kadapa (1,083), East Godavari (1,001), Krishna (748), West Godavari (644), Srikakulam (568), Chittoor (436) and Vizianagaram (435).

Of the one lakh active cases 17,285 were in Visakhapatnam alone. Chittoor has 9,630 active cases while Guntur has 9,081. They are followed by Nellore (9,069), Prakasam (9,013), Anantapur (8,469), East Godavari (7,758), Kurnool (7,307), Srikakulam (6,193), Kadapa (5,910), Krishna (4,885), Vizianagaram (4,408) and West Godavari (2,389).

Two days after recording less than 4,000 COVID-19 cases in Telangana, 4559 infections were recorded on Tuesday as over a lakh tests were conducted. Less than one lakh samples were tested on Sunday and Monday which lead to detection of less than 4000 infections.

On Tuesday 1,13,670 samples were examined. Results of 7695 were awaited. Two more COVID patients have died.

More than 80% of the daily case load in the State was from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkjgiri districts for several days. Gradually, over 100 infections each were recorded in Hanumakonda, Khammam. Nalgonda, Karimnagar too got added to the list, and six more districts recorded over 99 cases.

The new 4559 infections includes 1450 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 432 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 322 from Rangareddy, 201 from Hanumakonda, 145 from Khammam, 138 from Nalgonda, 112 from Karimnagar,

From March 2-2020 to January 25 of this year, a total of 3.15 crore samples were put through COVID test and 743354 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 36269 were active cases, 703008 have recovered, and 4077 people have died.

4,187 new cases detected out of 43,587 people tested in Assam. The positivity rate is 9.61%, down from 10.44% on January 24. 19 deaths were recorded. Total deaths attributed to COVID-19 since January 1 is 174

The recovery rate is 93%, up from 92.59% on January 24.Kamrup (Metro) district mostly comprising Guwahati recorded the highest caseload of 998.