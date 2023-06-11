HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Active COVID-19 cases in India comprise 0.01% of total infections: Health Ministry

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the Union Health Ministry data stated

June 11, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

India has recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 2,450, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 11.

The death toll has climbed to 5,31,891 with three deaths which includes one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,92,788).

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,58,447 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Related Topics

Coronavirus / India / health

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.