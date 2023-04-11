HamberMenu
Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 37,093

The active cases now comprise 0.08% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, the Union Health Ministry said

April 11, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab sample of a person for COVID-19 testing in Bihar on April 10, 2023.

A healthcare worker collecting a nasal swab sample of a person for COVID-19 testing in Bihar on April 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 11.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, two were recorded in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu besides six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,68,172)

The active cases now comprise 0.08% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,00,079 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

