ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 35,199

April 10, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - New Delhi

The active cases now comprise 0.08% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, the ministry said

PTI

Health workers doing RT-PCR testing in the Urban Primary Health Centres on April 6 in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S.

India logged 5,880 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases have increased to 35,199, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 10.

ALSO READ
Nationwide drill in hospitals on April 10, 11 for COVID-19 preparedness, Mandaviya to visit AIIMS-Jhajjar

The death toll has increased to 5,30,979 with 14 deaths. While four deaths each were reported from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, one each was reported from Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Rajasthan and two reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.91% while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 3.67%.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,62,496)

The active cases now comprise 0.08% of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.73%, the ministry said.

ALSO READ | Existing vaccines versus new COVID variants

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,96,318 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. 

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US