Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 1,712

According to the Union Health Ministry website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%

June 23, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A researcher working inside a laboratory during the development of an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the coronavirus disease.

A researcher working inside a laboratory during the development of an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the coronavirus disease. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India has logged 51 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,712 from 1,784, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 23.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,902, with one fatality each reported from Delhi and Rajasthan, the data updated at 8 A.M. stated.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,817).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,203 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%. According to the Ministry's website  220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

