Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 1,549

June 29, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - New Delhi

India has recorded 47 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 1,549, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 29.

The death toll was recorded as 5,31,905, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,144).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,690, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

