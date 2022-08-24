Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 96,442

The death toll has climbed to 5,27,452 with 36 new fatalities

PTI New Delhi:
August 24, 2022 09:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A health worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a special mega vaccination camp in Chennai. File. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

ADVERTISEMENT

India logged 10,649 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,43,68,195, while the active cases declined to 96,442, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,27,452 with 36 new fatalities, which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.  

The active cases comprise 0.22% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.59%, the ministry said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A decline of 64 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coronavirus
viral diseases
vaccines

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app