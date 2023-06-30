ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in country decline to 1,533

June 30, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST - New Delhi

44 new infections were recorded while the death toll was at 5,31,905

PTI

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore. File. | Photo Credit: AP

India has logged 44 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,533, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on June 30. The death toll was recorded at 5,31,905, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,750 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18%.  According to the Ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

