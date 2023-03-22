HamberMenu
Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 7,026

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths with one each reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala

March 22, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image of health workers collecting swab samples for COVID-19 tests.

Representational file image of health workers collecting swab samples for COVID-19 tests. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

India recorded 1,134 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases increased to 7,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 22.

The death toll climbed to 5,30,813 with five deaths with one each reported by Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra and one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 1.09% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.98%.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,98,118).

The active cases now comprise 0.02% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.79%, the Ministry said.

A total of 92.05 crore tests for detection of COVID-19 have been conducted so far with 1,03,831 being tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,60,279 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.  According to the Ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

