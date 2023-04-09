ADVERTISEMENT

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 32,814; fatality rate at 1.19%

April 09, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - New Delhi

Active cases now comprise 0.07% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%

PTI

Health worker collects swab samples from a passenger coming from International flight at Chennai International Airport on April 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

India logged 5,357 new coronavirus cases, while the active cases rose to 32,814, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 9.

Also read: 6,155 fresh COVID-19 infections in India, active cases climb to 31,194

The death toll has increased to 5,30,965 with 11 deaths. While three deaths were reported from Gujarat, two were from Himachal Pradesh and one each from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh besides one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 a.m. stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,56,616) The active cases now comprise 0.07% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74%, the Ministry said.

Also read: Covid-19 | Masks made compulsory again, at all public places in Puducherry

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,92,837 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.  According to the Ministry’s website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coronavirus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US