Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,960

January 22, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore

India recorded 140 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,960, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on January 22.

The COVID-19 case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,81,921).

The death toll stands at 5,30,733, with one fatality reported by Meghalaya and two by Gujarat in the last 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity was recorded at 0.10% while the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08%.

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.81%, according to the Health Ministry website.

An increase of 20 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,49,228, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. According to the Ministry's website, 220.28 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

The country crossed the grim milestone of four crore on January 25 last year.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

