GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Action will be taken based on facts revealed in investigation: Mansukh Mandaviya on death of EY employee

The statement comes after a heart-wrenching letter written by the victim's mother went viral on social media, alleging that EY's work culture and excessive workload contributed to her daughter's demise

Updated - September 21, 2024 08:42 am IST - Pune

ANI
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo Credit: PTI

Reacting to the death of an EY employee allegedly due to 'overwork', Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya said that action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation.

Centre probes young EY employee’s death after mother blames it on ‘work stress’

Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Be it a white collar job or any worker, whenever a citizen of the country dies, it is natural to be saddened by it. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation."

Earlier Ernst & Young (EY) issued a statement expressing deep sadness over the tragic passing of 26-year-old chartered accountant, who died on July 20 due to allegedly work-related stress.

The statement comes after a heart-wrenching letter written by the victim's mother went viral on social media, alleging that EY's work culture and excessive workload contributed to her daughter's demise.

In the letter, her mother detailed the victim's struggles with anxiety, sleeplessness, and stress due to an overwhelming workload, citing instances where her manager prioritised work over employee well-being. EY's response acknowledged the victim's brief tenure at the firm and expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

Regarding the allegations, EY stated, "We are taking the family's correspondence with the utmost seriousness and humility. We place the highest importance on the well-being of all employees and will continue to find ways to improve and provide a healthy workplace for our 100,000 people across EY member firms in India."

EY employee's death: Ajit Pawar says rising cases of young people dying due to stress needs attention

The firm assured that it has provided assistance to the family and will continue to do so.

The incident has sparked a nationwide debate on work-life balance, mental health, and corporate accountability.

Published - September 21, 2024 08:13 am IST

Related Topics

India / death / labour

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.