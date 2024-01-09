GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Acting Director of ED reaches Kolkata in wake of attacks on agency teams

In-charge Enforcement Director Rahul Navin will also call on Governor C.V. Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan, apart from reviewing the probe into the alleged public distribution and paddy procurement scam.

January 09, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
An injured official of the Enforcement Directorate eam being taken to a hospital after he was attacked during a raid in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas on January 5, 2024.

An injured official of the Enforcement Directorate eam being taken to a hospital after he was attacked during a raid in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali, in North 24 Parganas on January 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

In-charge Enforcement Director Rahul Navin will review the probe into the alleged public distribution and paddy procurement scam and discuss security concerns of the local ED establishment in the backdrop of the attacks on the search teams of the central probe agency in West Bengal, official sources said Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The ED chief, who landed here midnight, is also expected to meet the injured officials along with senior officials of the agency's Kolkata-based regional office on Tuesday, the sources said.

Also read: Magnitude of the ₹10,000 crore PDS scam in West Bengal is enormous: ED

He may also call on Governor C.V. Ananda Bose at the Raj Bhavan here.

Three ED officials were injured and their mobiles, laptops and wallets were "looted" when they reached Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district to search the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5.

Sheikh is currently absconding and the ED has issued a look-out circular (LC) against him alerting all land, air and sea ports to stop his exit from the country.

A second agency team was attacked and their vehicle was damaged during the arrest of another TMC leader Shankar Adhya in Bongaon of the said district on the same day.

The ED claimed in a press statement that the magnitude of this "scam" was "enormous" and proceeds of crime transferred by a suspect amounts to ₹9,000-10,000 crore, out of which ₹2,000 crore are "suspected to be transferred to Dubai either directly or through Bangladesh".

It arrested West Bengal Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jyotipriya Mallick and his aide Bakibur Rahaman in this case investigation last year while Adhya was arrested last week.

A money laundering charge sheet against Mallick, Rahaman and a company NPG Rice Mill was filed by the agency before a Kolkata court in December last year.

