Acting Chief Justice can’t claim full pension: Supreme Court

A judge who retired as an Acting Chief Justice of a High Court cannot claim the pension of a regular Chief Justice, the Supreme Court has held in a recent judgment.

An Acting Chief Justice needs to be given the pension of a Chief Justice only for the period for which he served as a Chief Justice and not more, the Supreme Court held.

The judgment by a Bench of Justices Arun Mishra, M.R. Shah and B.R. Gavai came on an appeal filed by a retired judge, K. Sreedhar Rao.

Justice Rao had retired from the Gauhati High Court after serving 14 months as its Acting Chief Justice. The Supreme Court said he needs to be given a Chief Justice’s pension only for the 14 months he was Acting Chief Justice. Only for the limited purpose of salary, such an Acting Chief Justice is treated on a par with the Chief Justice and not for any other purpose, more particularly pension, it said.