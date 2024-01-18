ADVERTISEMENT

Act of cowardice by a thin-skinned govt.: Congress on cancellation of CPR’s FCRA licence

January 18, 2024 07:07 am | Updated 12:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Glitzy shows of G-20, ubiquitous posters of the Prime Minister and hugging world leaders are not what will propel India to the global stage, says AIPC Chairman Praveen Chakravarty

The Hindu Bureau

All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarty. File

It is both sad and amusing that a think-tank of scholars should scare the Narendra Modi government that often boasts about leading the nation to a global superpower status, the Congress said, reacting to news about the Union Home Ministry cancelling the FCRA licence of Centre for Policy Research.

In a statement, All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) Chairman Praveen Chakravarty said: “The Narendra Modi government feared CPR for its uprightness and has resorted to a vindictive act of snuffing its funding by terminating its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence.”

“It is an extraordinarily petty act of cowardice by an insecure, thin-skinned government, that ironically craves for international acknowledgment and respect. Glitzy shows of G-20, ubiquitous posters of the Prime Minister and hugging world leaders are not what will propel India to the global stage. Instead, respect for institutions, fostering freedom of expression and a scientific temper of tolerance are what will earn reverence and goodwill for our nation,” Mr. Chakravarty added.

The act of cancelling the FCRA licence, he said, will “deal a death blow” to India’s rich tradition of scholarship and rigorous thought by sending a signal to all other scholars and their institutions.

“It is a matter of shame for us that the mighty Government of India should be so timid to feel bullied by a group of scholars and their research,” Mr. Chakravarty averred.

