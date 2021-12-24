Act against those inciting violence: Priyanka

Congress general secretary slams threat to former PM.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday demanded strictest action against those who incited violence against different communities and asserted that it violated the Constitution and the law of the land.

“Strictest action should be taken against those who incite hatred and violence of this kind. It is despicable that they should get away with making an open call to murder our respected ex-PM and unleash violence against people of different communities,” Ms. Vadra tweeted, referring to the hate speeches allegedly made at a ‘Dharma Sansad’ in Haridwar.

The Dharma Sansad was held at Ved Niketan Dham in Haridwar between December 17 and 20 and was organised by Yati Narasimhanand Giri of the Juna Akhada, who is already being investigated by the police for making hate speeches and inciting violence against Muslims.

Several hate speeches, that have now gone viral, were made to not only target Muslims but even former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Rahul slams Hindutvavadis

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter to argue that hatred and violence are what the Hindutvavadis spread.

“The Hindutvavadis always spread hatred and violence. Hindus-Muslims-Sikhs-Christians pay its price. But not anymore!” Mr. Gandhi tweeted with hashtags ‘India Against Hindutva’ and ‘Haridwar Hate Assembly’.