Act against leaders making ‘violent’ remarks against Rahul, Kharge urges PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised the “extremely objectionable” and “violent” statements made by members of the ruling alliance, including a Union Minister, against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Wishing Mr. Modi on his birthday, the Congress chief urged him to “discipline” the leaders who made provocative speeches against Mr. Gandhi. Mr. Kharge said strict legal action should be taken against them so that “Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating and nothing untoward happens”.

“I want to draw your attention to an issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution. You must be aware that a series of extremely objectionable, violent and rude statements are being made against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi,” the Congress chief said.

“I have to say with sadness that the violent language used by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and your allies is harmful for the future. The world is shocked that the Minister of State for Railways in the Central government, a Minister from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh are calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha ‘number one terrorist’,”Mr. Kharge said, referring to the remarks by MoS, Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh.

“An MLA from a party that has ties with your government in Maharashtra is announcing a reward of ₹11 lakh to the person who ‘cuts off the tongue of the Leader of the Opposition and brings it to him’. Another BJP leader and former MLA in Delhi is threatening to make him (meet the) ‘fate like his grandmother’,” he said.

While Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad had announced that he will give ₹11 lakh to anyone chopping off Mr. Gandhi’s tongue, Delhi BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah had said that the leader would meet the same fate as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated by her bodyguards.

Mr. Bittu on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said that if those “manufacturing bombs” were supporting Mr. Gandhi, then he is the “number one terrorist”. Mr. Singh had echoed Mr. Bittu.

Mr. Kharge said Indian culture is known throughout the world for non-violence, harmony and love, and such “talk of violence has got the Congress workers agitated and worried”.

“Due to such hate-mongering forces, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi had to sacrifice their lives. This political behaviour of the ruling party is an example of rudeness in democratic history,” Mr. Kharge said, adding, “I request and expect you to please impose discipline and decorum on your leaders”.

“Instruct them to behave properly. Strict legal action should be taken for such statements so that Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating. Nothing untoward happens. I trust that you will take the required action to immediately stop these leaders from making violent statements,” the Congress leader added.