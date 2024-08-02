GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Acquisition of knowledge

Published - August 02, 2024 05:00 am IST

Mankind has been blessed with the ability to think. This is a great boon. But it is a faculty that has to be sharpened through reading, said Malayaman in a discourse. Wealth that we acquire can be lost due to natural calamities, or it can be stolen from us. But what we read always remains with us, in times of joy and in times of sorrow. Thiruvalluvar tells us that unlike the things that we call wealth, education is true wealth. It is wealth that is never destroyed.

In another verse, Thiruvalluvar says that a learned man notices that the world is happy because he is well read. And this serves as an impetus for him to read more. There are two types of knowledge — that which we need for managing daily life, and spiritual knowledge. Thirumoolar says that there was a time when he had not understood the meaning of Self. When he did, his previous state of ignorance vanished. In another verse in his Tirumandiram, Thirumoolar says that as long as a man has no self-realisation, he gets caught in worldly life. Once he understands the nature of the atma, he acquires divinity. Thus, while we need to acquire knowledge that helps us tackle the everyday problems of life, and to make a living, this alone is not enough. For the atma to attain liberation, one must also pay attention to spiritual knowledge. Learning and reading must continue throughout life and must not be time bound.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.