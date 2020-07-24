Accused in NH-74 scam case gets interim relief

NEW DELHI

The PMLA Appellate Tribunal has ordered status quo on a directive against an accused in the ₹215-crore scam in the National Highway-74 widening project in Uttarakhand, for takeover of assets attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

The petitions were filed by accused Dinesh Pratap Singh, his wife Alka Singh and brother Narendra Singh, for grant of ad-interim stay on an order issued by the PMLA Adjudicating Authority for taking possession of the properties.

The ED submitted before the Tribunal that the accused, the then special land acquisition officer conspired with other revenue officers and middleman to distribute “excess compensation” to the farmers whose land was acquired for widening of the road, for getting monetary benefits.

After hearing both sides, the tribunal directed them to maintain status quo till the next hearing, with respect to the properties of the petitioners, represented by lawyer Prashant Pandey.

The ad-interim status quo has been granted subject to the conditions that the attachment of the properties will continue; their legal and constructive possession will remain with the ED; the appellants cannot create any third party right or dispose of the properties; and that no encumbrance will be created by the appellants in respect of the properties.