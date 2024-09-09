GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused in custody can seek pre-arrest bail in another offence, says SC

“Each arrest a person faces compounds their humiliation and ignominy... each subsequent arrest underscores a continued or escalating involvement in legal troubles that can erode the dignity of the person and their public standing,” the apex court said.

Published - September 09, 2024 10:37 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
A general view of the Supreme Court.

A general view of the Supreme Court. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 9, 2024) held that a person under arrest for an offence can seek anticipatory bail against arrest in another offence.

“Each arrest a person faces compounds their humiliation and ignominy. We say so because each subsequent arrest underscores a continued or escalating involvement in legal troubles that can erode the dignity of the person and their public standing,” the apex court said.

In a judgment by a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, the apex court said there was no express or implied restriction in the statute that prohibits the sessions court or high courts from deciding an anticipatory bail application in a case, while the applicant was in custody in connection with a different offence.

“An accused is entitled to seek anticipatory bail in connection with an offence so long as he is not arrested in relation to that offence. Once he is arrested, the only remedy available to him is to apply for regular bail either under Section 437 or Section 439 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), as the case may be,” Justice J.B. Pardiwala, who authored the judgment, noted.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Misra, held that the purpose behind incorporating Section 438 (anticipatory bail) in the CrPC was to recognise the importance of “personal liberty and freedom in a free and democratic country”.

The judgment set aside divergent opinions expressed by different high courts on the issue.

“Under section 438 of the CrPC, the only pre-condition is the apprehension of the accused that he is likely to be arrested,” it said.

Published - September 09, 2024 10:37 pm IST

Related Topics

India / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.