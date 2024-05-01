Salman Khan house firing | Accused Anuj Thapan attempts to end his life in custody, rushed to hospital

May 01, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Mumbai

One of the accused, Anuj Thapan (32), who was arrested in connection with firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan attempted suicide inside the lock-up on April 30 afternoon.

“One of the accused in the case, namely, Anuj Thapan, has reportedly attempted suicide. He has been admitted to the hospital,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

The accused was in the Crime Branch lock-up within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The Crime Branch claims that Thapan provided weapons to the shooters, who had fired five rounds outside the actor’s house.

He was arrested from Punjab along with Sonu Subhash Chander (37) on April 25 and brought to Mumbai.

Thapan was taken to Gokuldas Tejpal (G.T.) Hospital, which is adjoining the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office and his condition is said to be critical.

