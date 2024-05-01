ADVERTISEMENT

Salman Khan house firing | Accused Anuj Thapan attempts to end his life in custody, rushed to hospital

May 01, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Mumbai

Accused in Salman Khan house firing case attempts to end his life in Mumbai police lock-up, rushed to hospital

The Hindu Bureau

A police officer speaks on phone outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after reports that two unidentified men on a motorcycle had opened fire at the building in Mumbai, on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

One of the accused, Anuj Thapan (32), who was arrested in connection with firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan attempted suicide inside the lock-up on April 30 afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the accused in the case, namely, Anuj Thapan, has reportedly attempted suicide. He has been admitted to the hospital,” confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

Duo involved in firing outside Salman Khan’s house arrested; remanded to police custody till April 25

The accused was in the Crime Branch lock-up within the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office premises. The Crime Branch claims that Thapan provided weapons to the shooters, who had fired five rounds outside the actor’s house.

He was arrested from Punjab along with Sonu Subhash Chander (37) on April 25 and brought to Mumbai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Thapan was taken to Gokuldas Tejpal (G.T.) Hospital, which is adjoining the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office and his condition is said to be critical.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US