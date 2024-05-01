Salman Khan house firing | Accused Anuj Thapan attempts to end his life in custody, rushed to hospital

May 01, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Anuj Thapan (32), one of the accused arrested in Bollywood actor Salman Khan house firing case, tried to end his life in lock-up of the Crime Branch, the Mumbai Police said on May 1.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, the Mumbai Police added.

Two persons had fired four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area, where the actor resides, early on April 14. The police later arrested both the shooters — Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) — from Gujarat and two arms suppliers — Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi (37) and Anuj Thapan (32) — from Punjab.

Anuj Thapan, who was arrested along with Sonu Kumar Subhash Chander Bishnoi (37), had provided the shooters with two country-made pistols and cartridges on March 15, the police had said.

A Mumbai court on April 26 remanded to police custody, till April 30, two men arrested from Punjab in connection with the firing outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra. Subhash Chander (37) and Anuj Thapan (32) were produced before a magistrate’s court.

According to police, Sonu Bishnoi and Anuj Thapan hail from Fazilka, close to Lawrence Bishnoi’s native place in Punjab.