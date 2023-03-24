Accused Amritpal Singh’s nascent militia would have become enormous threat to national security: Punjab Police

March 24, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Punjab Police on Friday said the evidence gathered so far in connection with the “Waris Punjab De (WPD)” chief Amritpal Singh showed that he was allegedly raising a militia which would have become an “enormous threat” to the peace and harmony in the State and national security. However, it was averted by timely action.

More information about the unit named Anandpur Khalsa Force (AKF) has been revealed allegedly by Tejinder Singh Gill, a close associate of Mr. Amritpal Singh, who was arrested in Khanna on March 22. “He [Mr. Gill] is privy to all the anti-national activities and information about [the] close associates of Amritpal,” said a police statement.

The accused was part of the AKF that was being raised by Mr. Amritpal Singh “to wage an armed struggle for the formation of a separate Khalistan State”. Its members were given martial arts and weapons training, including firing practice. During questioning, he allegedly disclosed that the AKF members had been assigned belt numbers, perhaps based on seniority.

A resident of Maloud in Khanna, Mr. Gill was previously named in two criminal cases. He was convicted in a case under the Excise Act, while the other was closed after a compromise with the complainant.

Mr. Gill came in contact with Mr. Amritpal Singh through Bikramjit Singh Khalsa, whom he had met during the farmers’ agitation in Delhi. He went to the WPD chief’s native village Jallupur Kheda about five months ago, and was inducted as a gunman for him. He was given weapons bearing “AKF” mark.

The accused revealed that regular firing practice and military drill was conducted at a makeshift firing range in the Jallupur Kheda Canal area. The AKF members — who were later paid salaries by Mr. Amritpal Singh — included youngsters, like Mr. Gill. They had got associated with the WPD for de-addition, and were later indoctrinated and recruited.

The police have also come across two WhatsApp groups named “AKF” and “Amritpal Tiger Force”.

Rigorous training

Based on the findings, the police said another accused Gurbhej Singh had arranged 10 bullet-proof vests for the unit about two months ago. He also gave weapons training to the newly inducted WPD members. Video clips showing some members allegedly displaying expertise in weapon handling, assembling, disassembling and cleaning, have been seized by the police.

Mr. Gill told the police that a person named Harsimrat Singh Hundal was responsible for Mr. Amritpal Singh’s security arrangements. He would take care of the weapons and assign them on a daily basis to the members. Some of the weapons even had long-range telescopes affixed to them.

The police examined Mr. Gill’s phone and found video clips and images, indicating that the accused persons had designed the “AKF” hologram and emblems of the proposed State, its said provinces and currency bills. It also contained the photograph of a Pakistani national’s driving licence, as alleged.

