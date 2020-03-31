National

Accidental death insurance to be provided for 22 lakh health workers

The coverage will last for 90 days and is meant for those who may have to be in direct contact with COVID-19 patients.

The New India Assurance Company has begun providing accidental death insurance coverage for 22 lakh public, private and community health workers from March 30, in accordance with the Finance Ministry’s announcement last week.

However, the procedure to make claims under the insurance policy is yet to be finalised by the Health and Finance Ministries, said the company’s notification on Monday.

The coverage will last for 90 days. It is meant for health care providers who may have to be in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of death due to this.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2020 4:07:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/accidental-death-insurance-to-be-provided-for-22-lakh-health-workers/article31212478.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY