Accidental death insurance to be provided for 22 lakh health workers

The New India Assurance Company has begun providing accidental death insurance coverage for 22 lakh public, private and community health workers from March 30, in accordance with the Finance Ministry’s announcement last week.
However, the procedure to make claims under the insurance policy is yet to be finalised by the Health and Finance Ministries, said the company’s notification on Monday.
The coverage will last for 90 days. It is meant for health care providers who may have to be in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of death due to this.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.