Accidental death insurance to be provided for 22 lakh health workers

The New India Assurance Company has begun providing accidental death insurance coverage for 22 lakh public, private and community health workers from March 30, in accordance with the Finance Ministry’s announcement last week.

However, the procedure to make claims under the insurance policy is yet to be finalised by the Health and Finance Ministries, said the company’s notification on Monday.

The coverage will last for 90 days. It is meant for health care providers who may have to be in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of death due to this.