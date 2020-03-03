Access to Internet is not negotiable: Law Minister

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said access to Internet is plainly non-negotiable as it flows from the right to information.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of the fourth edition of the ‘Commentary on Arbitration’ authored by Supreme Court judge, Justice Indu Malhotra, here.

“On the whole issue of net neutrality, I told Parliament that I will not go into the debate at all. Access to Internet in India is plainly not negotiable. It flows from our right to have information,” he said.

Mr. Prasad assured that the international arbitration centre at the National Capital, established under the New Delhi International Arbitration Act of 2019, would be “completely autonomous”. Foreign arbitrators would be permitted.

“Let there be no confusion about that. That is our approach,” the Minister said.

The book launch was also attended by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde.