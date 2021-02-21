Coronavirus | Accelerate pace of vaccination, directs Health Ministry

NEW DELHI:

﻿Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the Chief Secretaries of all States/UTs, asking them to accelerate the pace of COVID-19 vaccination with the number of days of vaccination in a week pushed up to a minimum of four days.

Stating that there was a need to significantly enhance the pace of vaccination Mr. Bhushan said, “A large number of healthcare and frontline workers still remain to be covered and the progress is variable across several states/UTs. The pace of vaccination needs to be accelerated exponentially to cover all identified beneficiaries in minimum possible time.’’

In his letter, he further added that the operational strategy for initiating the vaccination of the next priority group — the elderly population and persons with co morbidities — was to be taken up in March, and that this was also needed to be finalised.

States/ UTs have been instructed that in view of the anticipated high number of beneficiaries to be vaccinated at a high speed in the forthcoming days, they should ensure that all public health facilities from tertiary-level medical colleges, hospitals and institutes, etc., should be prepared for offering COVID-19 vaccination services on all designated vaccination days, staring March 1.

“To facilitate optimal usage of these public health facilities, it must be ensured that all such facilities are mapped to specific cold chain points and last mile transport logistics from the cold chain points to these facilities are also finalised,” said Mr. Bhushan.

The Centre has also noted that by pushing up the minimum vaccination days, the system would be geared to take on vaccination of the population above 50 years. “Adequate provisions have been made in the CO-WIN software to support such expansion of service,” added the letter.

As on February 20, nearly 10.1 million healthcare workers and frontline workers have been vaccinated. The target is to vaccinate 300 million people with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine by July, for which the daily vaccinations have to be over 2 million. However, the seven-day average is currently only 0.38 million vaccinations per day.

On January 16, when the mass COVID-19 vaccination programme began in India, only 3,352 sessions were held and 0.19 million people were vaccinated.

“The vaccination rate will increase exponentially in the next few weeks,” says Dr. N.K. Arora, Head of the Operations Research Group of the COVID-19 Task Force. “The number of vaccination sessions held each day has already increased from around 3,000 in the beginning to over 12,000 now. In the next few weeks, the number of vaccination sessions a day will cross 50,000.”

Since each session can vaccinate 100 people a day, Dr. Arora is optimistic that India will be able to vaccinate around 5 million people every day.

“There was vaccine hesitancy in the beginning but more than one month after the vaccination programme began, we see an increasing number of healthcare workers coming forward to take the vaccine,” he says. “This is the first time anywhere in the world vaccination of adults has been undertaken. So there was hesitancy in the beginning.”

Dr. Arora adds: “India has the capacity to vaccinate millions of children. For instance, in the case of the pulse polio programme, over 170 million children are vaccinated in a week. Though it is oral administration of the vaccine, it testifies the ability of the programme to reach such a huge number of children in a week.”

Admitting that glitches in the CoWIN platform have been slowing down the daily uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Arora says that in a week the glitches will be fixed. “In a week or two, people over 50 years will be able to self-register on the CoWIN platform and take the vaccine,” he says.

When asked if more vaccines will be supplied to States such as Kerala, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, which are seeing increased number of daily fresh cases, Dr. Arora said each State was provided with sufficient number of vaccines and it was for the respective States to increase the daily number of vaccines administered.

(With inputs from R. Prasad in Chennai)