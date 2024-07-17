ACB Pune launches inquiry into IAS officer Puja Khedkar’s father Dilip Khedkar

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Pune has initiated an inquiry against Dilip Khedkar, the father of probationary IAS Puja Khedkar, to investigate the unaccounted wealth owned by the family.

Ms. Khedkar, who secured an All India rank of 821 in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exams, is in the news for allegedly abusing her authority.

The complaint against her father, Dilip Khedkar, was made a few months ago and the complainant approached Pune ACB again after Ms. Khedkar's issue has come to the fore. Action has been initiated on the complaint.

“There was a complaint against Dilip Khedkar with ACB a few months ago. We have drafted a detailed report of our investigation and complaint. It has been sent to the HQ for further action. The name of the complainant cannot be disclosed as it is confidential,” ACB SP Atul Tambe said.

Earlier, Pune RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar questioned Ms. Khedkar’s appointment, alleging that she did not fall under the OBC non-creamy layer as her father had assets worth ₹40 crore. ”As per the rules, only those who come under the OBC non-creme layer category whose parents are under ₹8 lakh per annum of income, but their income shows that it is ₹40 crore. Her parents contested the recent Lok Sabha polls and all the property details are there in the affidavit,” he said.

Mr. Kumbar also claimed that based on the election affidavits filed by Dilip Khedkar in the Lok Sabha elections, the total assets amount to ₹40 crore. “Her father, Dilip Khedkar, in his Lok Sabha polls affidavit showed a conservative estimated wealth of ₹40 crores and an annual income of ₹49 lakh. The information is in the public domain. Based on the election affidavit filed by her father in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the total assets of Khedkar’s father amount to Rs. 40 crore,” he claimed.