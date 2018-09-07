ABVP rues delay in new education policy

The RSS' student affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) believes that the National Education Policy, which has been in the works for almost the entire term of the NDA government, has been delayed.

“We need holistic changes in our education system to make it more Indo-centric even while addressing contemporary requirements. There is no doubt that the National Education Policy has got delayed. Despite the long exercise of consultations and preparation of a draft by the TSR Subramanian Committee, an Indo-centric education policy draft could not come up,” ABVP national joint organising secretary Shrinivas told The Hindu.

He added that he did not doubt the intentions of the Centre and asserted that the the next panel to be constituted to prepare the draft report under K. Kasturirangan had undertaken intensive consultation to come out with an educational policy that could provide a vision to the country over the next 20-30 years.

“The Kasturirangan Committee called the ABVP twice to spell out our vision for education. We met them in Bangaluru and Delhi and offered 20 suggestions.” Mr. Shrinivas said.

Among the suggestions the organisation made were the need for an “Indo-centric” — instead of “Eurocentric” — education; provision of affordable, quality education; facilitating education in Indian languages; focus on the history, tradition and art of India for better personality development and the fostering of a distinctive Indian identity through education.

The draft of the Kasturirangan Committee is ready and the Ministry of Human Resource Development plans to move forward towards an education policy soon. However, with the next elections drawing close, it is not clear whether the government has enough time to finalise the policy and implement it.

Regarding the NCERT textbooks of UPA times continuing, Mr. Shrinivas said replacing textbooks is a temporary measure as they can be replaced again by a new government. A National Education Policy, however, is a much more elaborate document spelling out the future of education as a whole, he added.