‘Absent’ officer suspended in Kashmir for ‘sabotaging’ Amarnath yatra

A local officer was suspended in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on allegations of “sabotaging” the Amarnath yatra by remaining absent from duty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, in an order, suspended Pahalgam Naib Tehsildar Ovais Amir for “leaving the station without permission and sabotaging the ongoing Amarnath yatra”.

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate-level officer was appointed to “enquire into the matter of noncompliance of the Naib Tehsildar”. “The suspended officer shall remain attached with his office during the period of his suspension,” the order reads.

The annual Amarnath yatra has started from twin bases in Kashmir.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.