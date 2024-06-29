GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Absent’ officer suspended in Kashmir for ‘sabotaging’ Amarnath yatra

The order of suspension was handed to a Naib Tehsildar for ‘leaving the station without permission’

Published - June 29, 2024 08:33 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Pilgrims enroute to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath from the Baltal base camp during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Ganderbal district, on June 29, 2024.

Pilgrims enroute to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath from the Baltal base camp during the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Ganderbal district, on June 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A local officer was suspended in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on allegations of “sabotaging” the Amarnath yatra by remaining absent from duty.  

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, in an order, suspended Pahalgam Naib Tehsildar Ovais Amir for “leaving the station without permission and sabotaging the ongoing Amarnath yatra”.

A Sub-Divisional Magistrate-level officer was appointed to “enquire into the matter of noncompliance of the Naib Tehsildar”. “The suspended officer shall remain attached with his office during the period of his suspension,” the order reads.

The annual Amarnath yatra has started from twin bases in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir

